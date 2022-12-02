SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 106.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

