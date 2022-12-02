SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $230,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SITM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 150,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,421. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

