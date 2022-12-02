SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,243,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 10,811,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,919.0 days.
SJM Price Performance
Shares of SJMHF stock remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.72.
About SJM
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.