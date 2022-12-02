Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMAR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,388. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.22. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

