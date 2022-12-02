Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$207.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.8 %

SMAR stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.