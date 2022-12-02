Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.54) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $47,995,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

