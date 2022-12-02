Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.8 %
SQM stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,153,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
