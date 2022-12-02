Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.8 %

SQM stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,153,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.