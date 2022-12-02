SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.87.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.
In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
