Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Denbury worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $294,000.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.73. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

