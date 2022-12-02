Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 34,100 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,500 shares of company stock worth $18,069,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

