Soros Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.14. 35,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

