Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.72% of Freshworks worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 272.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,474,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,304. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 98,795 shares valued at $1,370,818. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

