Soros Fund Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $994,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

