Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $13.36 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 19,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

