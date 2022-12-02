Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 106,100 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 535,160 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluence Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research firms have commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

FLNC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 16,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

