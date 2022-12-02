Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 3.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 4.32% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $156,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $28.00 on Friday, hitting $1,393.00. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,344.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,435.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

