Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Buys 513,258 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,258 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up 0.5% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in H World Group were worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

