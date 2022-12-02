Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,925 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 4.4% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $208,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 336.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $252,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $5,662,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

