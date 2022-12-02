Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 614,379 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614,379 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett accounts for 2.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 2.64% of Douglas Emmett worth $103,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after buying an additional 666,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2,701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 6,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,049. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

