Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spectris in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spectris stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

