Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $88.64. 4,110,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

About Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Splunk by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.