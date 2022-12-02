ssv.network (SSV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.83 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ssv.network has a total market cap of $122.83 million and $3.73 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $11.09 or 0.00065025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00509859 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.03 or 0.31012029 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
