Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 706,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.09) to GBX 770 ($9.21) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.57) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 6,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

