Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,639 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.

