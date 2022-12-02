Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,028 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

