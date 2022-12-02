Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Starcore International Mines Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.