Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Starpharma Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

