Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.65 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and $6.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,071.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00453980 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023200 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00115957 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00867647 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00654864 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00247978 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,082,739 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
