STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 2.1% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.78. 117,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 246,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28.

Insider Transactions at STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$64,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,954 shares in the company, valued at C$1,101,716.98. Insiders sold a total of 10,299 shares of company stock worth $65,447 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.