Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.67 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,783,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $8,371,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

