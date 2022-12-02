Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €135.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.
SAP Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $111.90. 15,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.