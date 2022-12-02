Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €135.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $111.90. 15,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

