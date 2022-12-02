Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Solid Power by 119.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Solid Power by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Solid Power by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

