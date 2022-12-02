Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Solid Power by 119.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Solid Power by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Solid Power by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

