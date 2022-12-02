Stifel Nicolaus Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.71.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
