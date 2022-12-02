Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 2nd (BKGFF, BKI, BLWYF, BTDPY, CRTHF, HNNMY, HWDJF, IDEXY, JSAIY, KBR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 2nd:

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They currently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

