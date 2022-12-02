Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 104,247 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7% compared to the typical daily volume of 97,497 call options.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $181.90. 345,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,743. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.