Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.91 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NOV by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 180.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.