StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

