StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
