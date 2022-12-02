StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

