StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $156.55 million, a PE ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

