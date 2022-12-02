StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

