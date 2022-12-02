StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

