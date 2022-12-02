StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

