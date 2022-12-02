StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
