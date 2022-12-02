StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.