StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.