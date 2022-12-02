StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

