StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.43.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
