StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,010 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

