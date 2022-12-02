StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

