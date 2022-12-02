StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 22.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

