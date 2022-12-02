StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 101,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.