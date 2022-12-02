StockNews.com Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Stock Performance
DNOW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 368,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,156. NOW has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 776,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NOW by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NOW by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
