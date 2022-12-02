StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.