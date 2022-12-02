StormX Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, StormX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About StormX
StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
