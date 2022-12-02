STP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.58 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $56.11 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,030.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041050 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00246128 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0314358 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $8,186,496.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

